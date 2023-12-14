NHS announces 150 Milton Keynes patients avoid hospital through virtual hospital project

The new scheme is set to take on greater importance over the winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data from the NHS shows that 150 patients were kept away from hospitals using new virtual technology.

Around 150 people in Milton Keynes used the NHS’ virtual ward as part of its Hospital at Home scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patients conditions are monitored virtually freeing up space in physical hospital wards.

Milton Keynes Hospital is less populated thanks to the scheme

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board plans to continue the scheme throughout the winter months, a time when hospitals are historically at their busiest.

So far the scheme has been used for patients with three types of condition – frailty, respiratory conditions and cardiology. . A medical consultant reviews their condition every day, and can plan their care needs without needing to be on the ward, the board says.

Virtual wards are used to support patients who would otherwise be in hospital for a short duration of up to around 14 days. Video consultations are carried out, but appointments can still be booked at clinics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BLMK ICB claims a further 140 patients in Milton Keynes have been discharged from hospital sooner than expected, due to the flexibility offered in the rehabilitation process.

Dr Victoria Alner, consultant geriatrician at Milton Keynes Hospital said: “These are patients who would otherwise be in hospital if this service did not exist. We are able to treat their medical conditions and amend their medication as required, whilst monitoring their progress with face-to-face clinical assessments, blood tests and remote monitoring where appropriate. Most people don’t enjoy being in hospital, so Virtual Ward (Hospital at Home) means that they can enjoy all their home comforts, often including the company of family, friends or pets, whilst they recuperate.

“A consultant is able to monitor around 15 patients in the Virtual Ward (Hospital at Home) in addition to their caseload in the hospital, but we expect this number to rise as we get used to this new way of working.