Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Milton Keynes

The dashboard shows 616 people had died in the area by April 22 (Friday) – down from 617 on Thursday.

They were among 22,342 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Milton Keynes.

Number of Covid deaths revised down in Milton Keynes

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

A total of 150,771 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 22 (Friday) – up from 150,468 on Thursday.