National Health Service digital figures have shown that obesity admissions in Milton Keynes have risen by a third over the past year.

The figures reveal that obesity was the primary or secondary cause of around 4,465 hospital admissions for patients in the city during the 2023 financial year.

The previous year there were 3,410 admissions were obesity was either the primary or secondary cause.

Nationally, admissions have increased 8% on last year, when 1.1 million were recorded.

The figures also revealed how many prescriptions were issued for Orlistat, a treatment for obesity available on the NHS that prevents some fat consumed from being absorbed by the body.

Across the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board’s area there were 5,779 prescriptions issued for Orlistat in the year ending March 2023, or six for every 1,000 people, an increase of 13% on the previous year.

This is slightly higher than the average nationally, where prescriptions have risen by 12% over the same period.

Earlier this month the Labour Government confirmed it will introduce legislation to ban companies advertising products deemed high in fat, salt and sugar on television before 9pm, including a total ban on paid-for online adverts for such products.

The ban is due to come into force in October 2025.

Dr Kawther Hashem, head of research and impact at campaign group Action on Sugar, said: "The rise in obesity and the unhealthy food environment we are surrounded with are key contributing factors which need to be urgently addressed by the Government.

"This must include introducing the delayed restrictions on unhealthy food advertising, expanding on the success of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy to unhealthy food products and improving nutritional labelling on products.

"Now, more than ever, we need a food environment that ensures healthier options are available, accessible and affordable to everyone."

In response a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "This Government is urgently tackling the obesity crisis head on - shifting our focus from treatment to prevention - to ease the strain on our NHS and helping people to live well for longer.

"This includes restricting junk food advertising on TV and online, empowering councils to block the development of new fast-food shops outside of schools, and banning the sale of energy drinks to under 16s."