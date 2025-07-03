Official opening of new state-of-the-art radiotherapy centre for Milton Keynes

A new radiotherapy centre in Milton Keynes was officially opened on Monday saving hundreds of cancer patients a 70-mile round trip to Oxford for vital treatment. (30/6)

The facility, which first welcomed patients in January, was officially opened by two of the more than 200 patients treated so far.

Cancer patients will now be able to receive life-saving treatment locally in Milton Keynes, with the new centre expected to save 6,500 round trips of around 70 miles each year.

Previously, almost all patients from Milton Keynes and the surrounding area who needed radiotherapy travelled to Oxford and other places for their treatment. Some cancer patients will still need to travel to Oxford for their radiotherapy.

OUH Radiotherapy @ Milton Keynes, which has been built to allow for future expansion, houses a state-of-the-art medical linear accelerator (Linac), a CT scanner, main reception and consultation rooms. There is internal access to and from MKUH’s Cancer Centre and space for a second Linac.

Donna Hughes, Operational Manager at OUH Radiotherapy @ Milton Keynes, said: “The team here is incredibly proud to have been part of realising this longstanding vision for the people of Milton Keynes, ensuring that many more patients can now receive vital radiotherapy treatment closer to home.

“Their dedication and commitment have been instrumental in bringing this important new service to life. It stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong collaboration between two NHS Trusts and reflects the very best of partnership working within the NHS.”

‘Simply outstanding’

Radiotherapy patients Jen McAuliffe and Martin Flynn, both from Milton Keynes, cut the ribbon to officially open the OUH Radiotherapy @ Milton Keynes centre.

Jen, a 40-year-old Global Data Specialist, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2024 and has since completed chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

While she initially had to travel to Oxford for her consultation and first treatment, the opening of the new centre meant she could complete the rest of her radiotherapy locally.

Jen said: “Being able to complete the treatment in Milton Keynes made a huge difference to me and my family. I have young children and was worried about how we would manage with the travel to and from Oxford each day.

“It also helped immensely with my mental health as it meant I was still able to make the most of each day while receiving treatment. Had I been travelling, I would have been more tired and stressed.”

Jen is now doing well and is full of praise for staff and the treatment she has received at the new centre.

She said: “It is hard to describe the care and support that I received at the new centre because it was simply outstanding. Every single member of staff was kind, friendly, reassuring, understanding and sensitive. I will always be very thankful.”

‘I was very grateful’

Martin, 74, has prostate cancer and had 37 radiotherapy treatments over eight weeks.

The retired mechanical engineer knows people who have had the same condition and had to battle the stressful and tiring trips to Oxford and said: “I consider myself very fortunate and grateful that my treatment was carried out in Milton Keynes without that stress.”

He added: “The new centre is amazing, and it meant I could have my treatment and go home with less stress. It also meant I can have a family life and my family have less worry.

“The team at Milton Keynes, led by Donna Hughes, have been brilliant – they are a wonderful group of people and I was very grateful that I had them looking after me.”

The £17m project, funded jointly by MKUH with the aid of a grant from Milton Keynes City Council and OUH with financial support from NHS England, strengthens the OUH-MKUH partnership, which already includes OUH delivering renal services and some cardiology services in Milton Keynes.

The two Trusts believe their partnership allows the local population to have better access to specialist care closer to home.

Simon Crowther, Acting Chief Executive Officer at OUH, said: “Following many years of planning and hard work, we are thrilled to officially open OUH Radiotherapy @ Milton Keynes.

“This state-of-the-art centre is very important for local patients and their families. It has already provided specialist, high quality, cutting-edge radiotherapy treatment to more than 200 people closer to their homes, enhancing their experience and reducing their travel time and anxiety.

“Thank you to all the clinical staff involved and our partners, without whom this significant project would not have been possible, as well as patients Jen and Martin, who kindly cut the ribbon to celebrate this milestone.”

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive Officer at MKUH, said: “The opening of the OUH Radiotherapy Centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital marks a truly transformative moment for cancer care in the city. Co-locating this new service alongside our Cancer Centre enables MKUH and OUH teams to deliver more convenient and accessible cancer care for the people of Milton Keynes. I am grateful to everyone involved who had the vision and determination to do things differently – and better – for our patients.”

Emma Curtis, Area Director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Creating specialist facilities like this can mean thinking around corners to solve complex challenges. But it’s thanks to our close and collaborative working relationship with Milton Keynes University Hospital, and by leveraging our Intelligent Solutions approach to construction, that we can deliver exceptionally valuable medical assets tailored to the needs of staff, patients and visitors.”

Cllr Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said: “As a growing city, we believe it’s critical that we have the right services and infrastructure available to residents. Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility brings cancer treatments closer to home for vulnerable patients – saving them time and reducing stress. I’d like to thank our healthcare partners for delivering this important expansion to Milton Keynes University Hospital.”

David Rolfe, Ergéa UK CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud of our long-standing Managed Service partnership with Oxford University Hospitals, which has enabled the delivery of state-of-the-art equipment and technology for the new Radiotherapy Centre in Milton Keynes. This facility will bring life-saving treatment closer to home for thousands of patients who previously faced long journeys to receive care.

“This project is a powerful example of what can be achieved through trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes. We are honoured to collaborate with both OUH and MKUH, and we look forward to building on this momentum to help close care gaps and expand access to advanced treatment technologies across the NHS.”

OUH Radiotherapy @ Milton Keynes is run by an expert multidisciplinary team from Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) linked to the Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Trust (MKUH) Cancer Centre.