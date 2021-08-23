A new Covid-linked death has been recorded by the Government in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-linked death confirmed today (August 23), takes the borough's death toll up to 474 since the pandemic started.

Public Health England records a Covid-linked death when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

106 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes on August 23

A further 106 Covid infections were recorded in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.

In the last seven days 878 Covid cases have been confirmed, a 14.5% rise from the previous week.

Overall data for the UK shows that a further 31,914 Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours and another 40 deaths were recorded.