One death recorded and over 100 new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes today
It is the 474th death of this kind to be recorded since the pandemic started.
A new Covid-linked death has been recorded by the Government in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.
The Covid-linked death confirmed today (August 23), takes the borough's death toll up to 474 since the pandemic started.
Public Health England records a Covid-linked death when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.
A further 106 Covid infections were recorded in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.
In the last seven days 878 Covid cases have been confirmed, a 14.5% rise from the previous week.
Overall data for the UK shows that a further 31,914 Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours and another 40 deaths were recorded.
In the past seven days, case numbers and virus linked deaths have increased by 13.4% and 12.3% respectively.