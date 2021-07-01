Over 100 Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes today

Another 109 Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.

Over 100 cases have been confirmed in just one day in Milton Keynes for the first time in five months.

Also confirmed today (July 1), was a further two admissions linked to Covid at Milton Keynes Hospital. The latest data on hospital admissions released by Public Health England is accurate up to June 27. In the past seven day's worth of statistics a further nine hospital admissions have been confirmed, an 80% rise from the previous seven days' worth of data.

109 new Covid cases were recorded in Milton Keynes

No more Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Milton Keynes, these are recorded by the government when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

The latest vaccination information shows that 582 first dose vaccinations have been delivered and 484 second dose jabs were recorded in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.

Case numbers continue to increase nationally as well. Yesterday, 26,068 new cases were reported in the UK, today the daily total is 27,989. Another 22 deaths were recorded in the UK with links to coronavirus.