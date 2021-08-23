Over 200 new Covid cases reported in Milton Keynes this weekend
The latest Covid data for Milton Keynes.
A further 240 Covid cases have been reported by the Government in Milton Keynes in the past 48 hours.
Yesterday (August 22), a further 104 infections were confirmed, on Saturday 136 new people tested positive.
Latest figures show a 9.4% increase in weekly cases in Milton Keynes with 859 new infections being recorded, 74 more than the week before.
No Covid-linked deaths were reported in the area. Public Health England records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Latest rollout information for MK shows 78% of over 18s have received a first dose of the vaccine and 67.2% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Across the UK, 64,311 new cases were confirmed in the past 48 hours and a further 153 deaths have been recorded.
In the UK both new case data and the weekly death toll have increased by 13.5% and 8.2% respectively.
Public Health England's UK-wide vaccination data shows that 87.7% of over 16s have received their first dose and 76.7% of over 16s have been jabbed twice.