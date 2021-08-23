A further 240 Covid cases have been reported by the Government in Milton Keynes in the past 48 hours.

Yesterday (August 22), a further 104 infections were confirmed, on Saturday 136 new people tested positive.

Latest figures show a 9.4% increase in weekly cases in Milton Keynes with 859 new infections being recorded, 74 more than the week before.

240 new covid cases were reported in Milton Keynes this weekend

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in the area. Public Health England records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Latest rollout information for MK shows 78% of over 18s have received a first dose of the vaccine and 67.2% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Across the UK, 64,311 new cases were confirmed in the past 48 hours and a further 153 deaths have been recorded.

In the UK both new case data and the weekly death toll have increased by 13.5% and 8.2% respectively.