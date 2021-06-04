Over 40% of people in Milton Keynes fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than two in five people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 85,915 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 42% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 81,658 were aged 30 and over – 49% of the age group.

It means 4,257 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Weekly figures show 14,725 jabs were delivered in Milton Keynes in a seven-day period. This is a slight decline from last week's figures when 16,458 vaccinations were administered.

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Milton Keynes.

Across Milton Keynes, 72% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Olney and Lavendon, with 92% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands, 88.2%

3) Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington, 83.1%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Milton Keynes and Newlands, 43.8%

2) Eaglestone and Fishermead, 54.6%

3) Oldbrook and Coffee Hall, 56.8%

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57% of the age group.

In total, 32.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Milton Keynes have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1270 out of 1748 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 30 – meaning 27% have not had a jab.