Over 50 new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes again

Another 58 Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes today (June 29).

This marks the third time in the last four days over 50 new positive tests were returned in Milton Keynes.

No new virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Milton Keynes. These are deaths that can be linked to a positive Covid test returned in the past 28 days.

Information on hospital admissions at Milton Keynes Hospital hasn't been updated since June 20. In the past seven days worth of data five people suffering with Covid were admitted to hospital in Milton Keynes.

With over 50 new positive Covid tests regularly being returned in Milton Keynes in recent days, there has been a 70.7% increase in the number of cases returned in a seven-day period. In the past seven days 321 new people in MK were confirmed as being Covid-positive.

A further 633 first dose vaccinations and 466 second dose jabs were recorded in Milton Keynes in the past 24 hours.

Nationally for the second day running over 20,000 new cases were confirmed. Prior to yesterday, over 20,000 positive tests hadn't been returned in the UK in one day since January. In total, 20,479 new coronavirus cases were reported.

A further 23 deaths were recorded throughout the UK in the last 24 hours.