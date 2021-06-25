Over half of people in Milton Keynes fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than half of people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 112,529 people had received both jabs by June 20 – 54% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 109,524 were aged 25 and over – 60% of the age group.

It means 3,005 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Milton Keynes.

Across Milton Keynes, 81% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands, with 98.2% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Olney and Lavendon, 96%

3) Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington, 91.8%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Milton Keynes and Newlands, 57%

2) Eaglestone and Fishermead, 62.2%

3) Oldbrook and Coffee Hall, 66.8%

Across England, 26.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 20 – 58% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 25.6 million people aged 25 and over – 65% of the age group.

In total, 35.9 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 79% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Milton Keynes have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1,319 out of 1,734 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 20 – meaning 24% have not had a jab.