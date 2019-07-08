Pictures give first glimpse of new £15million cancer centre in Milton Keynes

This is the first glimpse of the new £15m cancer centre that will bring hope to thousands of patients in Milton Keynes.

A topping out ceremony has been held to mark the completion of the buildings internal structure at MK Hospital.

Inside as work continues on the 15m centre

The centre, due to be finished in November, will bring state-of-the-art cancer services under one roof in MK. This means fewer cancer patients will need to travel to Northampton, Bedford or Oxford for their treatments.

The purple covering which currently sits over the cladding will eventually be removed to reveal a magnolia cream exterior.

The centre will include a 24-bed inpatient ward, outpatient consultation rooms, procedure rooms and even specialist room to extract bone marrow.

There will be a Macmillan Information and Wellbeing Centre as well as Holistic support and therapy treatment rooms.

The topping out ceremony

Patients will have “quiet room” area and family visiting rooms within a “spacious and uplifting environment” featuring artwork and landscaped gardens.

Importantly, there will be increased capacity and staffing to reduce waiting times for cancer treatment.

MKUH Head of Cancer Sally Burnie said: “Many MK residents will be able to receive more holistic treatment for cancer a lot closer to home when the new centre is open.

“It really is huge for MK and is absolutely needed in order to keep up with the growth in the area and help to provide the services for patients.”

The topping out ceremony

Milton Keynes University Hospital chairman Simon Lloyd said the new Cancer Centre was a major step towards improved cancer treatment services for patients in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas,.

He said: “The topping-out ceremony marks an exciting milestone for the construction project as we are now only four months away from the completion of the building. We look forward to the opening of the new centre as part of our commitment to delivering an even better service to cancer patients, which is part of the wider expansion of services at MKUH to cater for the rapidly growing community in Milton Keynes.”

Meanwhile the hospital charity is continuing with fundraising towards the centre. For details on the appeal, or if you are interested in holding a fundraising event, visit the website