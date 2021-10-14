Plans approved for new imaging centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital

Plans have been given the go ahead for a new imaging centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Milton Keynes Council has approved plans submitted by the hospital for the development at its site in Standing Way, Eaglestone.

Plans detail the ‘demolition of the existing single-storey MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Scanner building and the erection of a new three-storey CT (Computed Tomography) and MRI Scanner building, between the Radiology Department and the Endoscopy Unit’.

The Imaging Centre will be built at the Milton Keynes University Hospital site on Standing Way, Eaglestone

The number of full-time employees will increase from 40 to 55.

“The existing MRI building is no longer fit for purpose and significantly undersized,” a planning statement reads.

“The Trust require an increase in accommodation and new equipment to deal with the increasing demand and complexity of diagnostic imaging.”