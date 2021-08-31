Pregnant and breast-feeding women in Milton Keynes urged to get Covid vaccinations

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), overseeing healthcare operations in Milton Keynes is urging pregnant and breast-feeding women to get vaccinated against Covid.

The NHS group representing Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK), advises that catching Covid while pregnant carries a significant risk of hospital admission.

The CCG adds that the risk of hospitalisation is much higher among pregnant women than the rest of the population.

A Covid-infection can also increase the chances of a preterm birth, the CCG warns.

This message is based on research from the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).

The experts say Covid vaccinations are one of the best defences against severe infection.

Rollout progression means that pregnant women can book Covid vaccinations online now, or use walk-in clinics across Milton Keynes and beyond.

Details on when and where pregnant women can use walk-in clinics is available online here.

Jayne Pigott, BLMK Public Health Midwife said: “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect you and your baby against COVID-19. It really is that simple.

“We are seeing pregnant women with the virus that have not been jabbed being admitted to hospitals and so we are really encouraging more ladies to be vaccinated to prevent this.

“We want to reassure pregnant women that COVID-19 vaccines are the safest and best way to protect you and your baby from severe illness and premature birth.

“Please take the chance to book now or visit a walk-in centre where you do not need an appointment. You can have the vaccine at any stage of your pregnancy and you should not worry about the vaccine giving you COVID as it does not contain any live virus.

“If you have questions, talk to your midwife, talk to your obstetrician, talk to your GP. Get the information you need to help make your own decision and get your vaccine. Ideally, we would like you to have the two doses before you give birth so timing is key."

The BLMK CGG also recommends people view the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) website for further guidance. The website has extra information on vaccinations for pregnant women and a question and answers section, designed to put people at ease.

The latest Public Health England data shows that 62,311 women who reported they were pregnant or could be pregnant at the time of receiving the vaccine, have come forward and received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, up to 31 July. This is an increase of 10,587 from 51,724 as of 18 July. Of the latest total, 43,737 have received their second dose.