Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hails 'fantastic' Government investment at Milton Keynes Hospital

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed NHS services in Milton Keynes as a ‘fantastic’ example of how the Government is supporting the NHS.

Speaking to the media at Milton Keynes Hospital this morning (15 August), the Conservative Leader reiterated the Government’s commitment to constructing 40 new hospitals across the nation.

A report released by the National Audit Office stated that only 11 hospitals were classed as “whole new hospitals”. Plans to construct a new women’s and children’s facility in Milton Keynes did not meet this criteria.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to staff and patients during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital on August 15, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A previous Government announcement revealed that eight of the 40 facilities, classified as new hospitals by the Government, would be delayed beyond 2030.

After his election, former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, claimed the Government would build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

But the Prime Minister, who was in Milton Keynes to announce an £250 million funding for NHS facilities in the UK, remains proud of the work being undertaken in the city.

Milton Keynes is receiving £3,000 worth of new NHS beds as part of the recently-confirmed project.

Mr Sunak said: “This hospital is one of our 40 hospitals that is getting a massive great investment in a new children’s and maternity hospital. And a radiotherapy centre as well.

"You’re sitting in a place which is benefitting from massive Government investment, we’re investing in the workforce for the future.

"We’re committed to delivering 40 hospitals, in the timeframe that we envisaged, there were some hospitals that needed urgent attention, and it’s right that they are prioritised for everyone’s safety.