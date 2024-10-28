Private medical company takes NHS endoscopy patients for free to reduce lengthy waiting lists Milton Keynes hospital

The team at CHEC Milton Keynes is now treating NHS endoscopy patients

A private specialist company is welcoming people who have been waiting months on the NHS for an endoscopy treatment in Milton Keynes.

CHEC Milton Keynes is an Independent Service Provider delivering community healthcare on behalf of the NHS.

This means that treatment is free at the point of care for all patients referred to them through the NHS.

The company, based on Kiln Farm, specialises in ophthalmology but has this month launched its endoscopy services and has completed its first endoscopy surgery.

Their aim is to increase patient choice and reduce waiting times for people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas by making essential treatments more accessible.

Based in a state-of-the-art centre, the community care facility has a dedicated clinical team and on-site ophthalmology and endoscopy suite.

Manager Alex Osipowicz said: “The waiting time for general outpatient gastroenterology services in Milton Keynes is currently up to 58 weeks. By choosing CHEC, patients can access endoscopy treatment within up to four weeks.”

He added: "Patient choice and high quality standards of care are front and centre of what we do at CHEC, alongside an ongoing commitment to make it easier for people in our communities to access the healthcare services they need.

"What we find most rewarding is seeing the impact our offering has, because we know it will be a huge benefit for wellbeing in the community."

To learn more about accessing the community-based endoscopy treatments CHEC provides with the NHS, visit www.chec.uk.

Waiting times for patients have increased across the NHS and MKUH is no expception. However, the hospital team is working hard to bring those the times down.