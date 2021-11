Food hygiene is so important so whether you are eating out or ordering in these ratings might help you make up your mind where you go for grub in MK.

These 22 Milton Keynes restaurants, cafes, canteens, pubs, clubs, bars and takeaways have been given new hygiene ratings by the FSA it was announced this week.

Scroll through our gallery to see the establishments and their new ratings. NOTE: Listings are in no particular order

1. Rated 5: Jalori at 23 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes; rated on October 27

2. Rated 5: Papa Johns at 33 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on October 21

3. Rated 5: Fat Twins at Unit 1b Lloyds Court, Secklow Gate West, Milton Keynes; rated on October 19

4. Rated 5: PizzaExpress at Unit 4 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on October 19