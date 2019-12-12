Revealed: Pharmacies that will be open over Christmas and New Year in Milton Keynes

Three pharmacies in Milton Keynes have volunteered to open in shifts to cover health needs arising on Christmas Day.

These are Jardine Pharmacies in Brooklands and Newport Pagnell and Queensway Pharmacy in Bletchley.

Pharmacists are there to help

The full list of pharmacy opening days and times over the festive period is below:

Christmas Day, December 25:

Jardines Pharmacy, Unit A, Brooklands Medical Centre, Brooklands MK10 7LN – open 10am to 2pm.

Jardines Pharmacy, 65 High Street, Newport Pagnell MK16 8AQ - open 3pm and 5pm.

Queensway Pharmacy, 143 Queensway, Bletchley MK2 2DY – open 10am to 12 noon.

Boxing Day, December 26:

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Supestore, near MK Stadium, MK1 1QB - open 9am to 6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Beacon Retail Park, Bletchley, MK1 1BN - open 9am to 6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 18 Crown Walk, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3AH - open 8.30am to 7pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Winchester Circle, Kingston, MK10 0BA - 7am to 6pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy,799 Witan Gate, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2FW - open 9am to 5pm.

New Years Day, January 1:

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Superstore, Milton Keynes MK1 1QB – open 10am to 5pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2A, Bletchley MK1 1BN – open 9am to 6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 18 Crown Walk, Central Milton Keynes MK9 3AH – open 8.30am to 6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Winchester Circle, Kingston MK10 0BA – open 10am to 4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, 799 Witan Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 2FW – open 9am to 5pm.

Health leaders in Milton Keynes are encouraging the public to choose their health services wisely over the Christmas period (24th December - 2nd January)

Patients who take regular medication are also reminded to ensure they have enough medication over the festive season. It is important to hand your repeat medication slip into your GP surgery to allow for it to be signed by your GP and dispensed by your local pharmacy.

A CCG spokesman said: "Bank Holidays can also mean that A&E could be particularly busy. If you are feeling unwell and it is not an emergency, call 111 or visit https://111.nhs.uk/. The NHS 111 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week free telephone service with a trained health professional taking your call with support from registered nurses available.

"The NHS 111 service can also offer health advice as well as direct you to the best and quickest health service for your treatment."

The spokesman added:: "Your pharmacist is a qualified health professional and may also be able to help with your health needs over the long weekend while some of the other health services are busy with patients suffering more serious illnesses or injuries. Your local pharmacist can also offer advice and medicines for a range of minor ailments.

"Ensure you stock up on general medication such as painkillers and cold/ flu medications to help you if necessary during the festive period. Over-the-counter medications are often the best option for minor complaints such as headaches, upset stomachs, pain relief and cold remedies."