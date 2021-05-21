Rise in Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes

Data released by the government today (May 21), shows 11 new cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes.

This is a significant leap from yesterday's figures when just three new cases of the virus were reported.

No deaths that could be linked to a positive test from the previous 28 days were confirmed in Milton Keynes. Across the entire borough, no deaths that could be linked to a positive Covid case have been confirmed since early April.

Despite a rise in new cases confirmed in the borough today, the seven-day rolling infection rate for the borough remains stable. The current infection rate for Milton Keynes is 21.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The Milton Keynes infection rate almost exactly mirrors the national picture, the UK's overall infection rate is 21.6 cases per 100,000.

In the past 24 hours 2,829 new cases of Covid were confirmed and nine virus-linked deaths were recorded.

The latest national vaccination data shows 71.2% of the adult population have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine and 41.1% have been given a second dose. The figures accurate up to May 20, show 37,518,614 people have received the first dose of a vaccine and 21,659,783 people have had their second vaccination in the UK.