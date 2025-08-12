Robots that mimic human hands perform 1000 surgeries at Milton Keynes Universal Hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital has announced the successful completion of its 1,000th robotic surgical procedure.

The first robot went on trial at MKUH in November 2019 and proved such a success that a second arrived at the hospital in October 2024.

The two robots are now used for a range of colorectal, gynaecology, upper GI, urology and general surgery.

Named 'Dr Bot' and 'Dex' by local schoolchildren in the city, the robots have had a very positive impact for hospital staff and patients alike, say hospital bosses.

Professor Barrie Keeler, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at MKUH, uses the robots frequently and said: “Performing our 1,000th robotic surgery is a huge milestone for us and a fantastic achievement for our surgical teams who were early adopters of this innovative technology. Everything we do is designed to put patient experience first and improve health outcomes.

"Our city is one of the fastest-growing in the country and we have to care for an increasing number of patients every year. Investing in innovative technology, such as the CMR Versius surgical robots, helps us to do that in a safe, effective and timely way."

The Versius system offers surgeons enhanced precision and flexibility in a range surgical procedures, enabling minimally invasive techniques that can lead to faster recovery times and reduced complications.

During the surgery, highly-trained experts like Barrie and Adnan set up the robot next to them at the operating table and its 'arms' - which mimic human hands - hold instruments and a camera.

Once inserted via very small incisions, the robotic arms are moved precisely by the surgeon who sits or stands at a console with a 3D HD view of what is happening.

MKUH also undertakes robotic-assisted abdominal wall reconstruction and complex hernia repairs using the Versius system

. Mr Adnan Qureshi, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and chair for complex hernia multi-disciplinary team at MKUH, explains: “Being able to deploy Versius is game-changer for these complex operations which were traditionally done with an open approach. As a surgeon, I benefit from enhanced precision and control, and my patients are typically experiencing reduced complications, faster recovery times and less post-operative pain."