Run the London Marathon 2025 for Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice is encouraging local people to apply for a charity place to run in the London Marathon 2025.

A charity place is a guaranteed spot in the London Marathon, in return for a minimum fundraising target of £2,500. This gives local people the chance to run in one of the world’s most iconic events while raising money for a charity that benefits people in their community.

Yesterday Willen Hospice had 17 people running the London Marathon, all raising vital funds for the charity. Families, friends and teams from Willen Hospice travelled to London to cheer the runners from the sidelines.

Willen Hospice London Marathon Runner 2024

Debs Miller, Willen Hospice Corporate and Challenges Executive said “There was such an incredible atmosphere yesterday. We are so thankful to everyone who ran not just with their legs, but with their hearts. The money they’ve collectively raised will make such a difference for local families in a real time of need. I would encourage anyone thinking about doing the London Marathon to apply for one of our charity places and enter the ballot.”