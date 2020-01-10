Sainsbury's and Waitrose in URGENT warning to anyone with nut or crustacean allergy in Milton Keynes

Sainsbury's has issued an urgent warning to anyone allergic to peanuts and crustaceans.

And it is not the only store - as Waitrose is pulling an item off the shelves as it contains milk.

Some of the 190g Sainsbury's pesto affected

Sainsbury’s is recalling various pesto products because they may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label. Obviously, this means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

The items included are the 190g Sainsbury's Green Pesto, Lighter Green Pesto, Chilli Pesto, Red Pesto and Spinach & Ricotta Pesto.

In a statement, Sainsbury's said: "If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

Sainsbury's has also pulled its Vegetable Gyoza with a soy and ginger dip because of undeclared prawns.

Sainsbury's Vegetable Gyoza with a soy and ginger dip

It affects the pack of 10 with a best before date of June 2021 and could be a serious health risk to anyone with an allergy to crustaceans.

Again, Sainsbury's warned people not to eat them and return them to the store for a full refund.

Waitrose has also withdrawn Lyle’s Topping Syrup Chocolate as it contains milk. It affects the 325g with a best before date on February 2021 and July 2021.

In a statement, Waitrose said: "Tate & Lyle are recalling the above product as it is labelled as ‘suitable for vegans’ which is incorrect as the product contains milk. This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to milk. If you have an allergy to milk please do not consume."

Lyles Topping Syrup Chocolate

It added: "Package up item and return the product to your local Waitrose branch for a refund."