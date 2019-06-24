Scanning Bucks for cycling centurions for £30,000 fundraising event

While the French will be busy celebrating the 270th anniversary of the Storming of The Bastille on Sunday July 14th, back in Buckinghamshire, 100 sporting cyclists will be attempting to storm home after riding over 100kms in a £30,000 fund-raising event for the Bucks MRI Appeal.

The ScannaRide 100 sportive (#scannaride100), is a collaboration between Scannappeal, a charity which raises funds to purchase life-saving equipment for Amersham, Stoke Mandeville, Wycombe and Community Hospitals across Buckinghamshire, and one of the UK’s fastest-growing pub groups, Oakman Inns, which own six pubs in the county.

From L-R: Scannaride100 Richard Morrison, Assistant Manager of Beech House Beaconsfield, Alice Chapman of The Polecat Inn and Karen Shardlow of Scannappeal

Amongst those taking part are Scanappeal’s Chairman, William Baxter CBE, and charity Trustee, Andrew Harman, who are seeking up to 100 riders to join them in this sporting challenge. Through their business connections, the pair have already signed up Oakman Inns as event sponsors who will be taking responsibility for various aspects of the challenge.

Scannappeal Trustee, Andrew Harman, who is also non-exec Director of Oakman Inns, is already in training and is encouraging others to sign up for the ride: “I’m delighted that Oakman Inns has agreed to come on board and to support the work Scannappeal is doing. The next step is to find more riders to support the appeal. If they get just five friends or family to sponsor them for 50p per kilometre we could raise £25K. If anyone wants an invigorating and interesting ride through beautiful countryside, then come and be one of our Scannappeal Centurions.”

Scannappeal needs to raise £1½m for two MRI scanners, destined for Wycombe and Stoke Mandeville hospitals, and these latest state-of-the-art scanners deliver enhanced image quality and much faster scan times, which means more patients can be seen.

The ride starts and finishes at Oakman Inns’ latest pub opening, The Polecat Inn in Prestwood, which is ideally situated at the foot of the Chilterns which provide a stunning, scenic ride with a few challenging elements including, unsurprisingly, some steep inclines. The Scannappeal “Centurions” will cycle through the Chilterns to another Oakman Inn, The Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne, North Bucks, and back on a circular road route which features a section featured in the 2017 Tour of Britain.

Oakman Inns’ Operations Director, Alex Ford, said: “We’re very excited about supporting this local and very important charity, and we’ll be fielding a team of six Oakman riders to support the Bucks MRI appeal. We’ll also be providing all the riders with a free celebratory Finishing Line BBQ at The Polecat Inn afterwards. We’ve got a professional sportive company managing the technical stuff, and the £40 entry fee covers the cost of an individual chip timing system, GPS routing, and a Feed and Water Station at the Betsey Wynne. The first 50 registrations will also receive a specially commissioned ScannaRide cycling vest.”

To take part, register before 12th July online