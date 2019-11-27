Selco to install DIY cardiac arrest lifesaver in Milton Keynes store

A builders merchant is installing a life-saving defibrillator in its store just in case a customer or member of staff has a cardiac arrest.

Selco Builders Warehouse will have the new equipment in place in its branch on Denbigh Road during the run-up to Christmas.

Howard Luft

Chief executive Howard Luft said the company was acting in a responsible manner by enhancing the survival chances of anyone who suffers a sudden cardiac arrest on Selco premises.

He ISelco’s 67 branches nationally see a total of .five million individual customer visits a year. There are also and more than 3,000 staff .

"So, when you are dealing with that number, there is a chance that incidents around unexpected cardiac arrests can happen," he said.

“By Christmas we will be in a position where we can respond to such a situation immediately and all the statistics suggest that being able to administer effective treatment quickly can be the difference between life and death.

“It is imperative that the business makes this investment and, even if we save one life over time, it’s money very well spent.”

In the UK, there are around 30,000 out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests and more than 90 per cent of those people will die without immediate treatment.

Survival chances increase significantly if a defribillator is used within three to five minutes of collapse.

Kerry Fairhurst, marketing manager for defibshop.co.uk, where Selco purchased the equipment,, said: “We applaud the measures Selco have taken and we encourage other businesses to follow suit.

“Research shows that more than 52 per cent of businesses have never considered purchasing a defib which is alarming because many of those will be customer-facing.

“Selco have been very proactive in their approach and the business is certainly well-prepared should any incidents happen in branches or their headquarters in the future.”