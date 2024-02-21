Shadow health secretary warns NHS faces its worst crisis during Milton Keynes visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shadow health secretary warned that the NHS is facing the biggest crisis in its 75-year history, during a visit to Milton Keynes.

Today (21 February), Wes Streeting visited Milton Keynes Hospital to announce Labour’s plans to tackle the challenges the health service is facing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Citing the 9,000 patients at Milton Keynes Hospital waiting for tests and scans to diagnose illnesses, the MP for Ilford North cautioned that a new Government would have to deal with ‘years’ of mismanagement’ to improve services locally and nationally.

Labour Party shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

With a General Election due to be called this year, or in January of 2025, Mr Streeting told The MK Citizen: “The challenge that would face a Labour Government after the next General Election would be even greater than it was in 1997. Because we’ve got to take the NHS from what is objectively the worst crisis in its history to getting it back on its feet and making sure it’s fit for the future.

"And Emily and Chris (Darlington and Curtis, Labour Parliamentary candidates for Milton Keynes Central and Milton Keynes North respectively), have been banging the drum hard, both in terms of the investment that is needed here in this hospital, and the need to make sure we provide that stability and certainty of continuing the programme, which we will. But also, banging the drum to make sure we train up the thousands more GPs that we need. Especially, when I think about some of the new estates in your constituencies that I’ve been around knocking on doors with you, and can often see on my way up the M1. That means more people so you need more GPs.

“Also we’ll double the number of CTI scanners, because that means faster treatment, it means better outcomes and better value for the taxpayer’s money. In terms of the huge waiting list that we see, that are now the longest in the NHS’ history. [We will be] Delivering two million more appointments a year through extra evening and weekend working. Putting £1.1 billion into the pockets of NHS staff that is going to make a real difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And although there are many challenges in the NHS that will take time to take effect, some of what I have described can happen really quite quickly, in terms of those appointments, in terms of getting underway with the recruitment. So despite the challenges, despite the backdrop. I feel really optimistic about what a Labour Government could deliver here in Milton Keynes and across the country.”

Latest NHS data shows that almost 4,000 people have been waiting more than six weeks, while 1,400 have been waiting over 13 weeks for NHS scans at Milton Keynes Hospital.