Sign up for December Daily Dash across Bucks to boost health and raise funds for charity

Get your walking boots or running shoes ready for the annual December Daily Dash in aid of the Sue Ryder charity.

People who sign up are being urged to run, jog or walk 5km every day throughout December to help boost funds

Since its launch in 2015, the festive fundraiser has grown in popularity, with thousands of people lacing up their trainers or walking shoes in a bid to boost their physical and mental health.

Run, walk or jog alone, with friends, family or your furry companion to keep fit and raise funds for Sue Ryder

Supporter Lizzie Hayes, who took part last year, said: “Although I am a keen runner, it was the first time I had taken part in the December Daily Dash and I really enjoyed it.

“On some of the days I was really busy but I enjoyed the challenge of using my time creatively and getting outside for a 5K run. I always felt elated afterwards and it gave me a real boost.”

It is free to sign up, but any money raised through fundraising goes directly towards Sue Ryder’s vital end of life, bereavement and neurological support. In 2020 more than 1,200 people took part in the December Daily Dash, raising over £320,000.

Caroline Graham, director of fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: “December can be an incredibly busy and difficult month for many and the December Daily Dash is a great way to take some time out to think and reflect while raising money for an incredible cause.

“Whether you do it alone, with friends, family or your furry companion, every step you take and pound you raise this winter helps Sue Ryder to support people when it matters most.”