Slight fall in daily Covid case numbers in Milton Keynes

Another 91 Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes today (July 2), a decrease from yesterday when 109 positives were returned.

No deaths linked to the virus were confirmed within the borough, Public Health England records these when someone has passed away within 28 days of returning a positive test.

The information provided by the government today, showed no update on admissions related to Covid at Milton Keynes Hospital.

91 Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes on July 2

The slight decline in new figures hasn't changed the larger trend in Milton Keynes. In the past seven days 509 new cases have been revealed, which is a 150.7% increase from the previous week.

The rollout data for MK released by the government today showed a further 269 first dose and 2,104 second dose vaccines were delivered in a 24-hour period.

Nationally, a further 27,125 Covid cases were confirmed and 27 virus-linked deaths were recorded in the UK.