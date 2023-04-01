Smoking could be restricted to small area in the heart of Milton Keynes under radical new plans leaked to the MK Citizen.

In leaked plans from quit-smoking campaigners, Riot Rehab, smoking could be banned throughout MK apart from a slither of geography that runs through the heart of the city - where residents that smoke would need to travel to, to light up.

Milton Keynes could be cut off to cigarette smokers apart from a small 3-mile area in the heart of the city, according to leaked plans.

Leaked map shows the designated smoking area under new plans

The slither of geography, which ironically is shaped like a cigarette, will be the ONLY public place smokers can light up in the city.

Campaigners cited recent research that revealed 68% of smokers in Milton Keynes are struggling to quit because of “temptation from other people” as one of the fundamental reasons the radical plans were needed in their proposals.

From quit-smoking campaigners, Riot Rehab, the plans also include recommendations for enforcement including hefty fines for non-adherence and policing of smoke free areas.

The proposed development of the smoker's area is estimated to cost £1.5m over the next 2 years and will include state of the art venting systems to ensure the health and safety of non-smokers travelling through smoking areas.

Divided into two zones, illustrated in the drafted plans – Zone 1 will be open to smokers during working hours from 7am-6pm whilst Zone 2 will cater to Milton Keynes’ nightlife in the centre, staying open in line with surrounding bars and pubs until 2am.

The plans are similar to a controversial traffic management scheme in Oxford, which banned drivers from certain areas of the city at certain times of the day, with fines applicable for non-adherence.

It's the latest radical proposal in Riot Rehab's strategy to help the 30,000 smokers in the area kick the habit, after a recent poll of the area revealed 89% of smokers were desperate to quit the habit – and limit cigarette smoke in just one area of MK.

Riot Rehab launched their Smoke Free MK campaign last month, with ambitious plans to help Milton Keynes achieve smoke free status by 2025 - well in advance of the Government's own Smoke Free England by 2030 goal.

Their most recent activation saw Riot Rehab offer free haircuts to smokers with a pop-up hair salon outside Centre: MK - using the awkward 20-minute chat in the barber's chair to educate people on how to quit smoking.

When contacted, Riot Rehab said they are unable to comment on the leaked plans.

