Son's diagnosis of rare eye disease inspires Milton Keynes parents to run London Marathon

Parents Domenico and Holly Clores are running the London Marathon in aid of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) after their son Oscar was diagnosed with a rare eye disease two years ago.

Domenico, 34, and Holly, 33, of Milton Keynes, were inspired to join Team RNIB for the iconic event after their six-year-old Oscar was diagnosed with Best disease in October 2019.

The couple will be running for RNIB to support the charity’s work breaking down the barriers facing blind and partially sighted people.

Domenico, a part-time business owner and model, said: “Training with two small children, amid a national lockdown, hasn’t been easy. But we’re looking forward to it. We don’t see this as a ‘race’ as it’s for such a great cause.”

In 2019, the pair attended a hospital appointment for their son Oscar and later that day, he was diagnosed with Best. The rare condition affects part of the retina at the back of the eye called the macular and will progressively affect Oscar's central vision.

Holly, a beauty salon owner, said: “We’re doing this for Oscar. Although race day is a bit nerve-racking, we’re lucky we get to do it together.

She added “We want to help raise more awareness of Oscar’s condition, and what better way than to participate in the London Marathon as part of Team RNIB.”

Lizzi Wagner, Senior Challenge Events manager at RNIB, said: “We’re pleased to welcome back the physical event of the London Marathon and we’re delighted to have Domenico and Holly join Team RNIB. We wish them all the best for race day.

“The money they raise will help us continue to work towards a world without barriers for people living with sight loss. Please dig deep and support his fundraising efforts!”