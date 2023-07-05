South Central Ambulance staff attend special ceremony celebrating NHS' 75th birthday

Five members of the South Central Ambulance team were among the guests at a special ceremony held celebrating the NHS’ 75th birthday this morning (5 July).

Officials from the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board also attended a special hearing at Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard delivered a speech at the invite-only event attended by around 1,500 NHS staff as well as some famous names and NHS Charities Together.

Sandie Jackson, South Central Ambulance

Representing SCAS were:

-Sandie Jackson, hospital liaison officer (patient transport service) at Royal Surrey County Hospital

-Susan Smyth, 111 clinical shift manager based at the clinical co-ordination centre in Bicester

-Julie Bailey, paramedic and clinical team educator based at Nursling, Southampton

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Kathy Oakshott, emergency despatcher based at the clinical co-ordination centre in Otterbourne

-Elaine Herman, administration assistant based at Trust Headquarters in Bicester

Sandie has worked for SCAS for the last six years, initially starting as a volunteer community first responder before then taking up a role as an ambulance care assistant. She has been in her current role for the last three-and-a-half years.

Sandie was the first member of staff in the trust to be vaccinated against Covid and remained working in the Royal Surrey County Hospital during the pandemic. She led the creation of a Covid 'wash down area' on site at the hospital for patient transport service staff, saving hundreds of hours of time so crews did not need to return to base to clean down between patient journeys. She has also developed key initiatives at the hospital to help improve discharges and transfers, many of which have been rolled out to other hospitals after their success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandie said: "I am so proud to be nominated to represent our non-emergency patient transport service and share in the 75th year celebration of the NHS. The NHS family is full of many, many special people who have made the difference to so many during the pandemic. I am looking forward to being part of an amazing event at such a beautiful venue and to share the experience with colleagues from across the country."

Sue Smyth said: "I am about to retire after 45 years working in the NHS - I have no idea where that time has gone! I have worked for SCAS as part of the NHS 111 team for the last 10 years and I am delighted to have been nominated to attend this prestigious event. It is the perfect way to round off my career."

ulie added: "I joined the Hampshire Ambulance Service in 1984, initially as a radio operator in the control room before training to become a technician and then qualifying as a paramedic in 1991. I have worked in a number of operational roles and love my current one as a clinical team educator. I have seen huge changes within the ambulance service and NHS in my time and it feels very special to be invited to the 75th birthday celebrations in Westminster Abbey. It's a day I'm really looking forward to."