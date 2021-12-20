Staff at care home in Milton Keynes town recognised at annual awards ceremony

Christmas week has been extra special for the team at Lakeview Lodge Care Home in Bletchley who have been celebrating their annual Country Court Staff Awards.

The awards were presented by Country Court xo-chief executive, Alykhan Kachra, who was delighted to attend the award ceremony in person after having to do the honours virtually during the lockdown in 2020.

“The Country Court board of directors are delighted to attend the staff awards at our care and nursing homes in person this year,” said Mr Kachra.

Congratulations to staff at Lakeview Lodge Care Home in Bletchley, who were recognised in the annual staff awards

"We are very proud of our staff teams and the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate and thank everyone. We have amazing care staff in our homes, they work incredibly hard every day to make a huge difference to the lives of our residents. We are very proud of how our staff teams continue to face the challenges of the pandemic with tenacity and unending cheerfulness.”

The awards received more than 1000 nominations across the group from staff and residents and their families. "Yet again it was clear how much families appreciated the efforts of staff to keep their loved ones safe and how much the team in the care home had supported each other throughout the pandemic."

Winners at Lakeview Lodge Care Home in Bletchley, Milton Keynes included senior carer Jade Whitaker, who won the Care Hero Award; wellbeing co-ordinator Hamish Hutson-Hill won the Our Values Award, and Team Member of the Year was Front of House, Sandra Brooks.

Nominating Jade for an award, one member of staff commented: "Jade shows great kindness to residents and always makes time for people no matter how busy she is.". A family member described her as “approachable, helpful and someone who clearly loves to care.”

The awards go to staff who have gone above and beyond to exemplify the family values at the heart of each Country Court home. The board of directors review all of the nominations and select three winners for each care home in the Country Court Group.