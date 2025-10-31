Tens of millions of pounds needed to repair buildings and equipment at a Milton Keynes hospital

The repair bill for the maintenance backlog at Milton Keynes University Hospital stands at tens of millions of pounds, new figures suggest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health think tank the King's Fund warned "decrepit NHS buildings have a real and detrimental impact on patient care" and called on the Government to be honest about the "tough trade-offs" around funding that lie ahead.

NHS England figures for the year to April suggest it would cost around £34 million to fully repair all known maintenance issues at the Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The entire bill was taken up by Milton Keynes Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maintenance repair bill at Milton Keynes University Hospital stands at tens of millions of pounds, new figures suggest. Photo: Radar

Across England, the total cost of eliminating all outstanding NHS maintenance issues was roughly £15.9 billion, up 16% from £13.8 billion last year.

The figures account for 'backlog maintenance', the estimated cost to restore a building to a certain state based on assessed risks. It does not include planned maintenance work yet to happen.

These figures also only account for NHS providers of secondary care – including hospitals, mental health trusts and ambulances.

But Siva Anandaciva, director of policy, events and partnerships at The King’s Fund, warned GP practices are also "deteriorating".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These outdated practices risk undermining Government’s ambitions to shift more care closer to the community," he said.

"To develop a more preventative and community-based NHS, the Government may need to focus any future growth in capital investment into the new neighbourhood health service, while being honest that more hospital estates may continue to go into managed decline in the meantime as a result."

The data also reveals the cost of the most urgent 'high risk' repairs at Milton Keynes University Hospital is around £6.7 million.

A recent report by NHS Providers, which represents NHS services in England, said boosting investment in health infrastructure would benefit both the NHS, and the national economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Daniel Elkeles said: "We can’t keep wasting eye-watering sums to prop up ageing buildings and equipment not fit for purpose. Critical parts of the NHS are falling to bits, literally.

"The safety of patients and staff is at risk from leaks, floods and other faults that cause operations and appointments to be postponed.

"We need to be able to spend more of the NHS budget on up-to-date facilities and technology to tackle the huge and growing repairs bill and to make the NHS as modern as possible."

The organisation has called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to change "rigid Government capital spending rules" in her upcoming Budget, which it said would "unlock billions of pounds of extra funding".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, it cost £14 billion to run the NHS secondary care estate in the year to April.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said individual NHS organisations are legally responsible for maintaining their estates.

They added: "This Government inherited a broken NHS, with the hospital estate left to crumble.

"We're investing £30 billion over five years for maintenance and repairs, with over £5 billion specifically for the most critical cases, to make inroads into the backlog across the NHS estate.

"We will provide the investment and reform needed to get patients the care they deserve, in hospital buildings fit for purpose."