Tens of thousands of patients awaiting routine treatment at Milton Keynes hospital
NHS England figures show 36,034 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at the end of July - down slightly from 36,085 in June, and 39,297 in July 2023.
Of those, 4,030, or 11%, had been waiting for longer than a year.
The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital was 24 weeks at the end of July - the same as in June.
Nationally, 7.62 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of July - unchanged from the end of June.
Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in July - the same as the previous month.
At Milton Keynes University Hospital, 12,972 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, with 5,522, or 43% of those, waiting for at least six weeks.
Other figures show cancer patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital are not being seen quickly enough.
The NHS states 85% of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.
But NHS England data shows just 51% of cancer patients urgently referred to Milton Keynes University Hospital in July began treatment within two months of their referral, down from 56% in June, and 70% in July 2023.
Other recently released data has shown that 75% of arrivals to the A&E Department at Milton Keynes University Hospital are seen within four hours, compared to the NHS standard of 95% being seen within that timeframe.
Speaking at the King’s Fund annual conference in London, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said there would be no more money for the NHS without reform.
Tim Gardner from the Health Foundation think tank said: “We need to shift more resources towards primary care and community-based services, NHS buildings and equipment must be modernised, and technology must be harnessed to improve care for patients.
“Only then will we make the NHS fit for the future.”