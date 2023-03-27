Tesco launches grant scheme to tackle classroom hunger across Milton Keynes

A £5million grants scheme aims to tackle classroom hunger and boost the wellbeing of school children in Milton Keynes.

Tesco’s community grant scheme, supported by UK charity Groundwork, will help financially struggling schools provide nutritious food and activities to give children a healthier start in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent findings from Groundwork found 78 per cent of schools are providing food for children from their own budget.

The grant scheme aims to give school children a healthier start in life.

And, data from the Child Poverty Action Group shows 800,000 children living in poverty are not eligible for free school meals while two million children do not have access to a healthy diet.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Tackling classroom hunger is vitally important in helping

Advertisement

Advertisement

children get a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better

concentration and ultimately do better in school.

“As a business that is at the heart of communities, we know that urgent action is needed to

improve the lives and prospects of young people. We hope our initiative will help families and

Advertisement

Advertisement

schools that are struggling to keep children fed.”

Milton Keynes schools can apply for up to £1,500 towards healthy breakfast club food and snacks, and equipment for outdoor and indoor activities.

Successful applications will go to a customer vote in their local Tesco store. Two out of the

three blue token voting boxes, near the checkouts, will be dedicated to local schools, with the

Advertisement

Advertisement

third going to community projects.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “Schools are at the heart of our

communities, and we have supported thousands of projects led by teachers and parents. We

know that schools are now doing everything they can to help families cope with the rising

Advertisement

Advertisement

cost of living, but that school budgets are also under huge pressure.

“We’re really pleased that through the Tesco programme we can now focus attention on

helping schools provide extra support to those who need it most – helping families make