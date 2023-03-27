News you can trust since 1981
Tesco launches grant scheme to tackle classroom hunger across Milton Keynes

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:06 BST

A £5million grants scheme aims to tackle classroom hunger and boost the wellbeing of school children in Milton Keynes.

Recent findings from Groundwork found 78 per cent of schools are providing food for children from their own budget.

The grant scheme aims to give school children a healthier start in life.
And, data from the Child Poverty Action Group shows 800,000 children living in poverty are not eligible for free school meals while two million children do not have access to a healthy diet.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Tackling classroom hunger is vitally important in helping

children get a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better

concentration and ultimately do better in school.

“As a business that is at the heart of communities, we know that urgent action is needed to

improve the lives and prospects of young people. We hope our initiative will help families and

schools that are struggling to keep children fed.”

Milton Keynes schools can apply for up to £1,500 towards healthy breakfast club food and snacks, and equipment for outdoor and indoor activities.

Successful applications will go to a customer vote in their local Tesco store. Two out of the

three blue token voting boxes, near the checkouts, will be dedicated to local schools, with the

third going to community projects.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “Schools are at the heart of our

communities, and we have supported thousands of projects led by teachers and parents. We

know that schools are now doing everything they can to help families cope with the rising

cost of living, but that school budgets are also under huge pressure.

“We’re really pleased that through the Tesco programme we can now focus attention on

helping schools provide extra support to those who need it most – helping families make

ends meet and helping children learn and flourish.”

TescoMilton KeynesSchools