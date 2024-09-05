Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research by barber shop Ruffians has revealed the baldest cities in the UK.

Experts analysed the average number of monthly Google searches for terms related to male balding, such as ‘how to cover a receding hairline’ and ‘how to prevent male hair loss’.

10 cities have came out on top, with barber Robyn Mulgrew outlining the common causes and the steps you can take to slow down the process.

Up to 80% of men will experience “some hair loss” by the age of 70, according to Patient.info, with male pattern baldness being a leading cause. It is incredibly common, with three in 10 men aged 30 and half of men aged 50 experiencing significant balding.

Robyn Mulgrew, store manager at Ruffians, said: “It is fascinating to see such a wide range of cities and towns in the ranking.” Here’s everything you need to know about what the survey revealed.

The 10 cities in the UK that are the worst for hair loss

The city which came out on top was Wakefield, with 314 monthly Google searches for terms relating to male balding per 100,000 citizens, compared to the UK average of 195, making it the UK’s balding capital.

In second place was Preston, with 305 monthly Google searches in the UK per 100,000, with Chelmsford in Essex coming in third with 272 searches and Swansea in Wales ranking fourth for an average of searches, whilst the top five was completed by Birmingham at 265 monthly searches per 100,000.

UK cities with highest hair loss

Wakefield - 314 Preston - 305 Chelmsford - 275 Swansea - 274 Birmingham - 265 Lincoln - 261 Liverpool - 253 Peterborough & Leeds - 239 Edinburgh - 234 Newcastle upon Tyne - 233

The city with the least hair loss is Derby with just 77 monthly searches per 100,000 citizens for terms related to male balding.

Why do some areas experience a higher rate of hair loss?

Speaking about the possible causes behind this, Mulgrew explained: “There are many reasons why men in some areas may experience a higher rate of balding than others, from genetics and stress to diet and smoking.”

He said: “While most men will inevitably experience hair thinning and loss as they age, there are some steps you can take to slow down the process, for example, managing stress levels.”

Continuing: “Proper blood circulation to the scalp ensures hair follicles receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to stay healthy. A good way of promoting this is through regular scalp massage; even just a few minutes per day can make a difference. Smoking, however, reduces blood flow to the scalp, and can consequently contribute to hair loss.

"It is also important to maintain a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals like biotin, zinc, and iron, which support overall hair health. Lastly, using gentle hair care products and avoiding harsh treatments can prevent further damage and maintain hair thickness.”

Can hair loss be stopped?

Hair loss is an “inevitable change” for many men as they age. Mulgrew explained: “Baldness can be a sensitive issue for some people, but it’s important to remember that it doesn’t define you, and embracing it with confidence is key.”

You can find out more about male pattern baldness, possible causes and what support is available on Patient.Info.