It’s been a challenging time for the NHS this winter.

A “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses including the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus left hospitals feeling the strain.

There were record number of patients in hospital for norovirus, with over 40,000 bed days lost to the vomiting bug in February alone.

Despite this, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with our doctor, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25. It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice, with 9.4% saying their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we look at the top-rated GP surgeries under the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Harrold Medical Practice, Harrold There were 228 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Harrold. The response rate was 43%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Asplands Medical Centre, Woburn Sands There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Asplands Medical Centre in Woburn Sands. The response rate was 38%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sharnbrook Surgery, Sharnbrook There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Sharnbrook Surgery in Sharnbrook. The response rate was 40%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales