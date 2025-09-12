Patients in Milton Keynes have revealed how they really think their GP reception team is performing.

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across the country.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Milton Keynes where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . The Red House Surgery There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at The Red House Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, and the response rate was 32%. 63% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 27% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

2 . The Stonedean Practice There were 366 survey forms sent out to patients at The Stonedean Practice in Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, and the response rate was 42%. 63% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 33% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.

3 . Fishermead Medical Centre There were 592 survey forms sent out to patients at Fishermead Medical Centre in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, and the response rate was 25%. 59% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 32% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'.