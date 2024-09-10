Thirteen brain-health ‘hacks’ to increase happiness as summer disappears

With summer seeing out its dying days an Open University academic has provided 13 brain-health hacks to help improve happiness and prevent our moods dipping.

Dr Sinead Eccles is a Staff Tutor in Psychology at the OU and says that by focusing on actively increasing the four happiness chemicals in the brain and incorporating them into our everyday lives, we can all improve our own wellbeing.

She has devised some exercises to help increase Dopamine (the ‘feel-good’ hormone), Oxytocin (the ‘love’ hormone), Serotonin (the ‘happy’ chemical), and Endorphin (the ‘pain reliever’ hormone) levels.

She said: “The end of the summer can mean the end of warm weather, no more lazy routines with kids going back to school and a long wait before your next holiday.

“It’s not surprising that the end of summer can negatively impact our mood and feeling of well-being. However, there are plenty of ways that you can improve your mood and transition into winter months feeling a lot happier.”

Here are Dr Eccles’ 13 simple tips to help:

If you want to increase the ‘feel-good’ hormone Dopamine:

Engage in any activity that makes you feel happy and relaxed Make a daily “to do” list and delight in ticking off the tasks completed Try to sleep 7-9 hours a night

To increase the ‘love hormone’ Oxytocin:

If you don’t have a pet to enjoy stroking, look at pictures of small cuddly animals that crop up on your social media feed Engage in physical affection simply by hugging a partner, friend or your child Force yourself to socialise – it might be challenging for some but it will flood your brain with Oxytocin

Increase serotonin to improve your mood:

Eat foods that contain tryptophan such as salmon, eggs, nuts and spinach Spend time outside in natural light Seek out activities that allow you to ‘switch off’ and relax

To increase endorphins:

Exercise and movement of any kind can help here but it must be something you can do consistently and enjoy. Laughter will flood your brain with endorphins so do/watch/enjoy activities that tickle your funny bone. East spicy foods and dark chocolate Carry out acts of kindness

To find out more visit the OU Connect web page and a film she was involved in through an OU/BBC co-production that aired on BBC One’s Morning Live programme.