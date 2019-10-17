This is how all the GP practices in Milton Keynes ranked for patient satisfaction
Making sure you’re in good hands at the doctor's office is a top priority for those visiting a medical professional. This is how the GP practices in Milton Keynes are rated by the public.
This information comes from the GP Patient website.
1. Milton Keynes Village Surgery
92 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Milton Keynes Vill Surg, Griffith Gate, Middleton, Milton Keynes, MK10 9BQ
2. Sovereign Medical Centre
91 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Sovereign Medical Centre, Sovereign Dr, Pennyland, Milton Keynes, MK15 8AJ
3. The Red House Surgery
90 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. The Red House Surgery, 241 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2EH
4. Neath Hill Health Centre
90 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. 1 Tower Cres, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes, MK14 6JY
