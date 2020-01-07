Thousands still at risk of the flu in Milton Keynes

A staggering 55,000 people in Milton Keynes are still at risk of catching the flu because they haven't had their jab yet.

Statistics this week revealed the shocking number of at-risk people who had not taken up the free flu vaccination offer - a real worry, considering complications from flu for these groups can prove deadly for some.

The flu jab (Getty)

The breakdown of the figures for Milton Keynes show the number of people within the at-risk groups (up to October 31 last year) who have not had the jab:

Over 65 years: 18,916

Under 65, clinically at risk: 27,328

Pregnant women: 1,645

2 year olds: 3,536

3 year olds: 3,777

Dr Nicola Smith, GP and chair at NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “There is still time to get your flu vaccination this winter. Make sure you are not struck down by flu during the winter period and book your flu jab today.

“Flu is a highly contagious illness that spreads rapidly. It can cause serious complications for at risk groups, such as the elderly, expectant mothers and people with long-term health conditions.

“We know that germs can be very easily picked up and spread amongst friends and family members. The flu vaccination helps protect local people in particular those identified in the at-risk categories.

“My advice for anyone eligible for the free flu vaccination is to get it now to protect yourself and those around you over coming months. It is the best protection we have against an unpredictable virus, that's why it is free for people who need it.”

Contact your GP or your nearest pharmacy for more information.

For more information about vaccination visit the NHS website here