Three in five people in Milton Keynes fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Three in five people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 124,572 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 60% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 121,276 were aged 25 and over – 66% of the age group.

It means 3,296 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 178,193 people in Milton Keynes have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 86% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Milton Keynes.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands, with 79.1% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Olney & Lavendon, 77.1%

3) Newport Pagnell North, 71.4%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Milton Keynes & Newlands, 32.3%

2) Eaglestone & Fishermead, 43.5%

3) Oldbrook & Coffee Hall, 45.4%

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.

In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 83% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Milton Keynes have not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 1,144 out of 1,701 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 4 – meaning 33% have not been fully vaccinated.