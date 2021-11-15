Thrill seeking pensioner completes indoor skydive at Milton Keynes to support Covid vaccine programme

A fearless 80-year-old pensioner completed her first ever skydive at the indoor skydiving centre iFly in Milton Keynes to raise funds and awareness of the world’s largest humanitarian airline working to ensure vaccines reach the world’s remotest communities,.

Patsy Kettle completed not one, but two indoor dives which lasted approximately 1.5 minutes each – longer than the freefall experienced by an outdoor skydiver.

So far, Patsy has raised £4,065 for MAF Mission Aviation Fellowship, which works alongside the UN-backed COVAX programme operating a fleet of 135 light aircraft in more than 26 low-income countries to deliver vaccines.

Plucky Patsy did her indoor skydive at the indoor skydiving centre iFly in Milton Keynes last Friday (12/11)

A fearless thrill-seeker, Patsy reached 110mph in a Ferrari and Lamborghini at Top Gear’s Dunsfield Aerodrome in 2018 and has always had a keen interest in aviation.

Patsy said, “It felt so wonderful to have that experience. I’ve always been envious of the birds, and these skydives were the closest I will ever get to being a bird! It was just fantastic.”

To support Patsy donate via the website