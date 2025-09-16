Milton Keynes University Hospital has announced significant upgrades to its trauma theatre, including the installation of a new ultra clean ventilation system

The trauma theatre at Milton Keynes University Hospital has undergone a major upgrade, including the installation of a new ventilation system.

The new Ultra Clean Ventilation (UCV) system helps to maintain a high-quality air environment during surgery.

It also enables the hospital to safely perform more complex procedures, including those involving X-rays and laser treatments.

The refurbishment has also seen the theatre updated with new doors, walls, lighting and ceilings, which is designed to create a more comfortable and modern environment.

You can find out more about plans for future services and facilities at the Milton Keynes University Hospital’s annual members meeting on Monday October 6.

The meeting starts at 5pm at the Academic Centre on Standing Way, with free parking available for meeting attendees.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is an opportunity to hear from the hospital’s leadership team about the previous year’s performance, and to share views and ask questions during an open question and answer session.

Prior to the meeting, from 4pm there will be a guided site tour led by the hospital’s chair Heidi Travis, as well as information stands hosted by a range of departments and services.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting is asked to complete a registration of attendance form in advance of the event.

