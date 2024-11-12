Two Chinese takeaways in Milton Keynes told they need 'major improvement' following food hygiene visit
To be fair, most restaurants and takeaways scored well – but FSA inspectors told TWO Chinese takeaways they need ‘major improvement’.
Golden Palace, in Bletchley, and Ideal Chef, in Shenley Brook End, were given the dreaded one rating.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Rated 5 – Mister Teas Cafe, Victoria Road, Bletchley – inspected on November 9
Rated 5 – National Badminton Centre, Bradwell Road, Loughton Lodge – inspected on November 7
Rated 5 – Trading as Akasaka Wolverton, Stratford Road, Wolverton – inspected on November 6
Rated 5 – Happicup Cafe, Barton Road, Bletchley – inspected on November 5
Rated 5 – The Golden Curry Tandoori Restaurant, Duncombe Street, Bletchley – inspected on November 5
Rated 5 – Cake Box, Brooklands Square, Brooklands – inspected on November 4
Rated 5 – First Class Restaurant, High Street, Stony Stratford – inspected on November 4
Rated 5 – Ask Italian, Eagle Walk, Central Milton Keynes – inspected on November 2
Rated 5 – Costa Coffee, Stadium Way East, Denbigh North – inspected on November 1
Rated 5 – Gulliver's Dinosaur and Farm Park, Livingstone Drive, Newlands – inspected on October 28
Rated 5 – Kardamom Lounge, High Street, Stony Stratford – inspected on October 28
Rated 5 – Ole Tapas Bar, Triangle Building, Wolverton Park Road, Wolverton – inspected on October 27
Rated 5 – Daytona International, Garratt Drive, Rooksley – inspected on October 24
Rated 5 – Khyberchefs also trading as Spice Kebabish, Stratford Road, Wolverton – inspected on October 23
Rated 5 – Apollonia Greek Cuisine, High Street, Newport Pagnell – inspected on October 21
Rated 5 – Wolverton House, Stratford Road, Wolverton Mill – inspected on October 21
Rated 5 – Dobbies Garden World, Dobbies Garden Centre, Belvedere Lane, Bow Brickhill – inspected on October 19
Rated 5 – Woburn Sands Emporium, Newport Road, Woburn Sands – inspected on October 19
Rated 5 – Neds Noodle Box MK Ltd, Eagle Walk, Central Milton Keynes – inspected on October 18
Rated 5 – Burger King, Albert Street, Bletchley – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – Slated Row Cafe, The Old School House, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – Thomas Franks, Deltic Avenue, Rooksley – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – Simply Good Limited, Singleton Drive, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – The Swan, High Street, Woburn Sands – inspected on October 12
Rated 5 – Himalaya Tandoori, Cambridge Street, Bletchley – inspected on October 8
Rated 5 – Costa Coffee, High Street, Stony Stratford – inspected on October 7
Rated 5 – Aspers MK, Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes – inspected on October 22
Rated 5 – The Cricketers, Oldbrook Boulevard, Oldbrook – inspected on October 22
Rated 5 – Wetherspoons, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes – inspected on October 22
Rated 5 – The New Queen Victoria, Church Street, Wolverton – inspected on October 21
Rated 5 – The North Western Hotel, Stratford Road, Wolverton – inspected on October 21
Rated 5 – The Eager Poet Public House, Tower Crescent, Neath Hill – inspected on October 19
Rated 5 – The Warbler On The Wharf, Campbell Wharf, Campbell Park – inspected on October 19
Rated 5 – The Carrington Arms also trading as Holy Cow Burgers, Cranfield Road, Moulsoe – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – The Kensington, Kensington Drive, Great Holm – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – The Cock Inn, High Street, Hanslope – inspected on October 15
Rated 5 – The Pavilion, Walton High, Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree – inspected on July 1
Rated 5 – Hanslope News, Gold Street, Hanslope – inspected on November 7
Rated 5 – Greggs, Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes – inspected on November 2
Rated 5 – Millennium, Stratford Road, Wolverton – inspected on October 26
Rated 5 – Peter's Chinese, Garraways, Coffee Hall – inspected on October 24
Rated 5 – Chunkeez, Darin Court, Crownhill – inspected on October 21
Rated 5 – Ayaso Nice, Summerson Court, Summerson Road, Bleak Hall – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – Domino's Pizza, Dukes Drive, Bletchley – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – Dragon Bay, Darin Court, Crownhill – inspected on October 17
Rated 5 – Hong Kong Cottage, Darin Court, Crownhill – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – Planet Sandwich, Caxton Court, Garamonde Drive, Wymbush – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – Wingers, Darin Court, Crownhill – inspected on October 16
Rated 5 – Tony's Fish & Chips & Kebabs, Victoria Road, Bletchley – inspected on October 15
Rated 5 – Peri Peri Original Bletchley, Queensway, Bletchley – inspected on October 11
Rated 5 – Fenny Fish Bar, Aylesbury Street, Bletchley – inspected on October 9
Rated 4 – Safari MK, Carters Lane, Kiln Farm – inspected on October 7
Rated 3 – Subway, The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Erica Road, Stacey Bushes – inspected on May 17
Rated 1 – Golden Palace, Queensway, Bletchley – inspected on October 2
Rated 1 – Ideal Chef, Egerton Gate, Shenley Brook End – inspected on October 2
