Vital service helps cancer patients in Milton Keynes access financial support

A cancer charity has secured more than £200,000 in welfare benefit payments for people in Milton Keynes.

New figures from the Citizens Advice Milton Keynes benefits advice service show it helped 85 people claim an average of over £2,400 between July 2020 and June 2021.

The service, funded by Macmillan Cancer Support and run by Citizens Advice Milton Keynes, was set up to help people with cancer cope with the huge financial pressures many face as a result of the illness.

Alison Corbett, Welfare Benefits Advisor at CA Milton Keynes, said: “No-one who has a life-threatening illness should have to worry about how to pay their bills or cover the costs of getting to hospital, but every day we hear from people facing these choices.

“Cancer comes with lots of unexpected costs and often a loss in income. Particularly for those who have never tried to navigate the benefits system before, it can feel like a maze, especially when someone is going through gruelling treatment or struggling to deal with the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis.

“We want everyone with cancer to know we’re here to help make sure they get access to all the money they’re entitled to. I’d urge anyone with cancer to get in touch and see how we can help.”

Pauline Craig, Macmillan Partnership Manager, Milton Keynes added: “Dealing with the emotional and physical impacts of cancer is one thing, trying to do so while worrying about how to put food on the table and keep a roof over your head is another.

“Even before COVID-19 a cancer diagnosis is something that can turn people’s lives upside down with a huge range of emotional, physical and financial impacts. It’s not always what goes on in hospital that concerns people the most – for many, money is the next biggest worry after the shock of their initial diagnosis.

“Cancer is simply not something anyone can budget for and we are immensely proud of what our Macmillan benefits advisers are achieving when it comes to relieving just some of the financial anxiety experienced by people with cancer.

“These are services that simply would not be there without the continued backing of our generous supporters, supporters who we need now more than ever before after 18-months of cancelled fundraising events amidst the pandemic.”