Wagamama in Milton Keynes launches vegan 'tuna' made from watermelon

What better way of take on the Veganuary challenge than with a watermelon tuna?

But that's not vegan, I hear you cry.

The watermelon tuna dish

Well, think again as Wagamama - which has restaurants in the centre:mk, Xscape and Stadium MK - has unveiled the innovative vegan 'fish' dish made from watermelon.

Suika means watermelon in Japanese and the vegan ‘tuna’ is made with dehydrated watermelon which is then sliced, seared and served hot.

The look and texture is incredibly similar to tuna sashimi, although the flavour remains reminiscent of watermelon.

The ‘tuna’ is dressed with a miso sesame sauce and sits on a bed of white rice which is dressed with soy seasoning and accompanied with pickled radish, kale and tenderstem broccoli and an avocado, edamame and tofu guacamole.

Our mouths are watering already . . .

It will be featured during Veganuary and follows on from last year's first vegan egg launched by the pan asian restaurant to critical acclaim.

Steve Mangleshot, executive chief, said: “My team and I are always excited about creating new dishes, we love to innovate and make people think about the food they are eating. After the vegan egg we knew we had to step it up a notch to create a vegan dish that was fresh and full of flavour.

“The watermelon tuna dish is all about innovation and creating exceptional vegan food for our guests. The joy of being able to produce really cool food that is both vegan and tastes fantastic at the same time is what it’s all about. Putting this on the menu for Veganuary gives us the opportunity to show off a great vegan dish alongside our ever-expanding vegan offerings."

Veganuary spokesperson Zoe West said: "Veganuary is creating a new wave of consumers with strong ethics and a big appetite. This a real opportunity for businesses to improve and expand their vegan offerings for the growing climate-conscious audience."