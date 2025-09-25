Where Milton Keynes ranks in the country's top healthiest cities and how others measure up

Milton Keynes has been given a high ranking in the UKs healthiest cities as it is explained how the location you live can affect your health.

We’ve all heard that health is our greatest wealth - but how much of it is shaped by where we live?

From the availability of doctors and dentists to access to gyms and greenspaces, location can play a huge role in keeping us fit and healthy.

With air quality, healthcare services, and lifestyle habits all ranging massively across the UK, some areas have a clear kick start. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are officially the healthiest?

Milton Keynes ranks 6th in healthiest cities in the UK, according to a new study. Photo: Google Maps Street View

A new study by The Lagom Clinic analyses 50 major cities across the country to see who’s truly leading the charge in health and well-being.

Researchers looked at 14 different metrics grouped into three categories: Healthcare and Environment, Health Outcomes, and Lifestyle and Behaviours. The scores for each category were then combined to give individual cities a final total.

Healthcare and Environment included factors like air quality, pollution, GP availability, and pharmacy access.

This measure made up 30% of a city's overall score. Health Outcomes reflected cancer rates, childhood obesity, diabetes, alcohol-related deaths, smoking prevalence, and hospital admissions linked to liver disease - making up 40% of the overall sum.

Lifestyle and Behaviours made up the final 30% or the score and looked at physical activity levels and how easy it is for locals to stay fit, from gyms and sports centres to green spaces.

Data was collected from sources like Cancer Research UK for incidence rates, the Office for National Statistics, IQAir for pollution data, and even TripAdvisor to help measure accessibility to facilities.

Milton Keynes manages to take sixth place with a score of 56.25. The city stands out for its particularly low pollution index (20.07), which ranked second in the study. It also has one of the lowest smoking rates in the UK at just 7.6%, ranking second again against other locations.

But poor access to healthcare facilities let the city down. GP availability is ranked 36th, and pharmacy access 35th.

Still, with its green spaces, grid system of roads, and ambitious urban planning, Milton Keynes is often seen as a modern and health-conscious city, with the stats to back it up.

Meanwhile, Islington secures the number one spot with a score of 72.31, leading across physical activity (77.8%), sports facilities, and green spaces.

Oxford comes in runner up with 66.80, boasting excellent GP access (third) and strong results on diabetes (fourth).

Edinburgh is third on 58.85, with the top score for childhood obesity but ranking low for green space (47th).

Reading comes in fourth place with 58.62, having the lowest liver disease admissions in the country. Bristol is fifth with 56.44. It ranks an impressive second for physical activity and 10th for childhood obesity.

At seventh place it’s Preston with a score of 54.99. The city pioneers in both low pollution and cancer incidence. Cardiff is eighth with the best air quality nationwide, while Derby (ninth) offers strong GP and pharmacy availability.

Manchester rounds off the top 10 with a score of 52.95. The city shines in pharmacy density but scores poorly for obesity and alcohol-related mortality.

On the other hand, places like Walsall, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Archway, Blackpool, London, Mansfield, and Wigan lagged behind, all scoring below 36.

The study shows the inequality in health opportunities throughout the UK and shines a light on why some cities are soaring ahead in building healthier communities.