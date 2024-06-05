Willen Hospice thanks dedicated local helpers this Volunteers’ Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willen Hospice is celebrating the vital support of its army of nearly 1,000 volunteers this Volunteers’ Week (3–9 June).

From making hot drinks for patients and their families in the In-Patient Unit, to sorting stock for sale in its charity shops, volunteers are at the heart of Willen Hospice.

There are nearly four times as many volunteers working for the Hospice as there are staff, and they’ve collectively donated £1.2 million worth of time to the charity. This demonstrates the huge impact volunteers have in making sure the Hospice can continue to provide its free, specialist care for local people with a terminal illness.

Across the organisation, volunteers are busy helping teams with a range of tasks, including gardening, driving, reception work, collecting donations, photography and even becoming the Hospice’s mascot, Flo the cow!

Willen Hospice volunteers at a Pride event in 2023

Willen Hospice would like to say a massive thank you to all its volunteers. Without them generously giving their time and energy all year round, frontline Hospice nurses and healthcare workers simply wouldn’t be able to support as many patients and their loved ones in this community.

Ann volunteers several times a week, helping with administration work. “I would urge anyone with time on their hands (or who could juggle their life to find time to spare) to come and be a volunteer at the Hospice,” says Ann.

“It is such a well-known charity in Milton Keynes and the work of this hospice and all the hospices around the UK is held in such high regard that there is immediate respect and thanks when you can say that you are a volunteer at Willen Hospice. The benefits to any volunteer here are enormous."

To celebrate Volunteers’ Week, the Hospice’s leadership team have been out and about delivering cake to volunteers working at different sites, as a thank you.

Hospice volunteers do a range of tasks, including gardening

New volunteers are always very welcome at Willen Hospice. There are a whole host of opportunities available, depending on your interests and availability.