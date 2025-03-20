World Oral Health Day: A quarter of parents ‘forget’ to brush their kids teeth

Over half of parents say ‘everyday hassles’ are the main reason children skip brushing

Today is World Oral Health Day, and as the UK Government released new data earlier this year that a third of children who live in the most deprived areas are already experiencing tooth decay by age five, oral healthcare brand Ordo, is campaigning for better oral health education for children.

Britain’s children are falling behind on the most basic shield against tooth decay – regular toothbrushing – simply because both they and their parents are often forgetting to do it. According to new research, by Ordo, 10% of parents rarely brush their children’s teeth, despite experts warning that kids who never see proper technique at home are far more likely to develop serious decay. In fact, 52% of parents highlight ‘everyday hassles’ as the primary reason for skipping brushing.

However, parents also agreed that there is an education gap when it comes to oral healthcare education and access to dental care. The research revealed that 21% of parents say the entire dental education system is “inadequate”, and one in ten believe oral health is simply overshadowed by bigger health issues.

When asked what the main cause is of poor brushing routines, 24% of parents say their children often miss brushing simply because they forget or become distracted. Another 10% blame strong-tasting toothpastes, and 10% say boredom or impatience is the real culprit.

So how can families encourage regular and effective brushing routines? Nearly half (49%) insist that a rigid, predictable schedule is the single most effective fix, while 36% keep kids engaged with songs, apps, or playful timers. Additionally, 34% consider brushing a team sport, where family members all brush together to model good technique. For some parents, products were most important; 24% focus on offering child-friendly toothbrushes with gentler bristles, and 22% swear by milder or fruity toothpastes.

While some parents attempt to innovate at home, only 32% feel there is adequate education about oral hygiene risks for both children and adults, if this persists the nation could face a serious spike in tooth decay among children. But the government’s new supervised toothbrushing program for three to five-year-olds in deprived areas is also dividing opinion. Only 44% of parents are hopeful it will rein in early tooth decay, and just 22% feel relieved that correct action is being taken.

Speaking more on the issue of children’s oral healthcare, owner and founder of Ordo, Barty Walsh, said: “The Government statistics outlining tooth decay levels in children, as well as the research gathered by Ordo, show us a very real and worrying reflection of the dental health crisis we are facing at present, and the complexity of the issue.

"This data was a stark reminder of just how bad the dental crisis in the UK has become and how deeply oral healthcare inequality runs. Finding a solution to this won’t be easy, but making education of children’s oral care easily available to both children and parents is absolutely fundamental.

“Oral care should be accessible to all families, whether that's through silly songs, reward charts, enticing products, or even gathering the family to synchronise brushing routines. Ordo encourages children to enjoy the routine of brushing their teeth with products like Squishmallows, which are designed to make brushing easy, effective and fun! It’s vital we address this issue now, or risk a rise in young children facing invasive, costly, and painful dental procedures in the years ahead.”