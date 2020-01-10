Worried about Blue Monday? Beat that depressing day with a free yoga session in Milton Keynes

As the most depressing day of the year approaches - Blue Monday - what better way to shed the dread than with a free yoga or mindfulness meditation class?

Whitespace Yoga & Wellbeing Studio in Stony Stratford is helping you beat those winter blues with two classes on the third Monday of the month - Monday, January 20.

Beat the January blues with Whitespace Studio

There will be two free ones to choose from - a yoga class at 11.45am and a meditation class at 4.30pm - both complete with a free Guide to Relaxation to take away.

They are open to all levels from experienced yogis to complete beginners and are designed to help calm the mind and energise from within - leaving people ready to take on the rest of the month.

Deborah Berryman, yoga teacher and founder of Whitespace Studio, said: “At this time of year, we believe everyone should have access to wellbeing services, and these free taster sessions are a great way to help people make wellbeing their number one priority.

"Just one yoga class can lift your spirits and give you a sense of calm. We look forward to welcoming new faces to the studio with open arms.”

There are a limited number of spaces so pre-booking is advised. Visit online here or call 01908 566610.

Experts have dubbed the third Monday in January 'Blue Monday' because it's the time of year when we're usually broke, cold and are struggling with post-Christmas blues.