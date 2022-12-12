YMCA in Milton Keynes opens its doors to invite people in from the cold this winter

The YMCA MK centre will be opening its doors to offer people a place to come for free to enjoy a safe, comfortable and friendly environment.

Staff and volunteers will be working on the front line to offer this ‘Warm Space’ to help people suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis this winter.

The YMCA opened its £18.5 million building in 2020 to house 242 young people at risk of homelessness. It offers a holistic, person-centred approach working with every resident while offering therapeutic and physical activities to improve skills and confidence.

This bespoke youth work is not limited to the YMCA campus. Building on the success of The Hospital Navigator Scheme, YMCA MK is now expanding to reach vulnerable people across the local community.

A spokesman said: “Supporting people in times of need is at the core of what we do, so inviting people in from the cold to make the most of our new building, is a great way to kick off our community development plans.

“Those using the Warm Space can expect a cosy and comfortable environment, hot drinks, board games and great conversation.”

The ‘Warm Space’ opens tomorrow with visitors welcome on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am-3pm.

You can support YMCA MK this winter by volunteering as a ‘Warm Space Welcomer’. Find out more here